Fortnite – 13.30 patch notes – update updates and changes

We tell you what are the most important changes and news in patch 13.30 of Fortnite Chapter 2. Changes and news in Fortnite Battle Royale.

On Tuesday July 21, 2020 patch 13.30 arrived in Fortnite. This content update belongs to Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2. Below we give you the patch notes, in addition to the most important changes and news that it has brought to Fortnite Battle Royale:

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 13.30

Patch 13.30 brings with it new objects in the form of skins, backpacks, spikes, hang gliders, and much more, as you can see below:

Fortnite patch 13.30 general fixes and changes

Patch 13.30 also brings to Fortnite Battle Royale, unsurprisingly, a relatively extensive list of changes and fixes, which we have been able to check by reading the official Fortnite Trello from Epic Games:

General changes and fixes for Battle Royale modeSupply deliveries could not be opened at The Authority upon registration due to an error. This has been fixed.

Floating circles belonging to various weekly challenges were not seen on platforms using low level graph settings due to some kind of error. It has been fixed.

Sometimes black rectangles appeared behind the players while they were in the storm; this was caused by a bug. It has been fixed.

The hang glider was not working as it should in The Authority due to a hitherto unknown error. Fixed, and hang gliding can now be used normally at this map named location.

Fortnite Mobile General Changes and Fixes

The names of the players appeared incomplete in the voice tab of the social menu of the game. This bug has been corrected.

Petrol stations renewed with patch 13.30

Gas stations have had a facelift with the arrival of patch 13.30 at Fortnite Battle Royale, which means that the cars will arrive very soon. The size of the service stations is much larger than before; There are two lanes on each side of the premises, we understand that so that vehicles of different sizes can easily move between the jets to be able to refuel:



