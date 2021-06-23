Forspoken: “We Aim To Achieve The Highest Visual Quality Seen In An Open World”

Forspoken: Luminous Productions has ambitious plans on the technical level with Forspoken. The head of the study shares how he will use AMD technology. Those responsible for Forspoken aim to achieve “the highest visual quality seen in an open world.” This has been shared by Takeshi Arakami, general manager and head of Luminous Productions, in a video dedicated to explaining the use of FidelityFX Super Resolution, a technology developed by AMD.

Forspoken and FidelityFX Super Resolution, what can we expect?

Arakami explains that it is important for the team to reach certain technical levels during the development of Forspoken. “A high frame rate at 4K is important to offer the best possible experience when playing Forspoken, but to achieve this requires very precise optimization,” he reveals.

The director shares that AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution “delivers a significant performance boost” when running the game at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. “FSR is an ideal scaling solution due to its compatibility with various platforms and its fast processing speeds.”

Introducing this technology into development “only took a day’s work.” “The process was very simple and it fit our plan very well. From an image quality point of view, the difference between higher settings and native resolution is negligible. FSR integration was very easy and there were no problems, even when using dynamic resolution, ”he concludes.

Since next-gen consoles are powered by hardware from AMD, these first steps of FidelityFX Super Resolution suggest its future arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. However, at this time no official data have emerged on when and in what way it will do it, if it ends up doing it. Broadly speaking, we are talking about the rival solution to the popular Nvidia DLSS, which has achieved such good data on PC with games like Death Stranding or Cyberpunk 2077.

For its part, Forspoken is scheduled to launch sometime in 2022 on PS5 and PC platforms.