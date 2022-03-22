Forspoken Reviews Athia’s Threats In New Gameplay

Forspoken reviews some of the enemies that we will find in the world of Athia once it launches on October 11 on PS5 and PC. graphic muscle. Forspoken shows off graphic and playable muscle in a new gameplay. Game Informer has exclusively shared unreleased real-time material from the Luminous Productions title, expected to launch on October 11, 2022 on PS5 and PC.

During the video the team focuses on two key elements of the project. The first, the forces that roam throughout Athia. We see a fight with magical deer, stone humanoids and many more. During the final part of the video we can see a fight against an open world miniboss. Frey Holland, the protagonist, must use her spells to counteract the icy power of the enemy.

Forspoken, from May to October

Square Enix originally planned its launch on May 24. However, the need to polish the final version was the main motivation for changing its roadmap. “Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a world of gameplay and hero that gamers around the planet will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us,” the studio explained on the official Twitter account. by Forspoken.

In Forspoken we will put ourselves on the shoulders of Frey, a normal person who goes from her daily life in New York to being immersed in the gigantic and dangerous world of Athia. This sudden change will cause her to rethink his path as he embraces local customs.

“Frey will enter the heart of corruption, where she will have to face monstrous beings, stand up to the powerful Thantas and unravel secrets with which many more things will emerge”, we can read in the official description. If you are not satisfied with the video, at the top of this news you can see the latest trailer for it. Pure visual spectacle thanks to the powers of the heroine.