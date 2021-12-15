Forspoken Details Graphics Options On PS5: 4K, 60 FPS Mode, Ray Tracing And More

Forspoken: The title of Square Enix and Luminous Productions will arrive in May 2022 on PlayStation 5 consoles and PC. New details of its technical performance. Forspoken is one of Square Enix’s great launches in 2022. Scheduled for next May 24, 2022 exclusively for PlayStation 5 and PC consoles, it was one of the great highlights of The Game Awards 2021 gala, where it presented new gameplay and revealed its premiere date. Now, its producer Raio Mitsuno has confirmed new details about the graphic modalities that we will find in the Sony home console.

Forspoken will have three graphics modes: Quality Mode, Performance Mode and RT

Forspoken will allow players to choose whether they prefer to prioritize graphic fidelity or frame rate per second; as has become customary in more and more titles of the new generation. Speaking to Ungeek, the producer ensures that we will find a Quality Mode in which it will be possible to play in 4K resolution (Ultra HD) at 30 FPS; and another called Performance Mode in which the resolution will drop to 1440p at 60 FPS.

Finally, Forspoken will bring with it a mode designed to take full advantage of Ray Tracing, ray tracing in real time; however, details about its frame rate per second or how compromised the resolution (presumably dynamic) will be if we activate this option, have not transpired.

Leveraging the PS5 DualSense Controller: Haptic Feedback

Finally, the game’s director, Takeshi Aramaki, has confirmed that Forspoken will take advantage of the unique capabilities of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, such as adaptive triggers, which will respond with different resistances depending on the magic we use. “For example, when using the adaptive triggers we have added a tactile response when you use the different types of magic. We have a lot of different magic spells that you can use in the game ”, he comments, and assures that both planners and designers have designed that use of the triggers with differences in the response you receive from the controller with each of those spells.

Forspoken will be released on PS5 and PC on May 24, 2022.