Forspoken Announces Its Delay Until The End Of The Year; New Date And Announcement

Forspoken: Square Enix and Luminous Productions confirm Forspoken date change. From May 24 to October 11, 2022 on PS5 and PC. Forspoken delays its release until October 11, 2022 on PS5 and PC. Square Enix confirms the date change motivated by the need to focus efforts on improving the state of the game.

Forspoken is delayed: official statement

“We have made the decision to move the Forspoken release date to October 11, 2022,” the company begins in a statement via social media. “Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a world of gameplay and hero that gamers around the planet will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us.”

Luminous Productions, those responsible for Forspoken, anticipate that “in the coming months” they will focus their efforts “on polishing the game.” “We can’t wait for you to experience Frey’s journey at the end of the year. Thank you for your continued support”, they conclude, but not before noting that they will share more information “soon”.

The delay represents five months of extra work compared to its initial date, which was scheduled for May 24. Not surprisingly, both the PS5 and PC versions are affected by the change.

In Forspoken we will put ourselves on the shoulders of Frey, a normal person who goes from his daily life in New York to being immersed in the gigantic and dangerous world of Athia. This sudden change will cause her to rethink his path as he embraces local customs.

“Frey will enter the heart of corruption, where he will have to face monstrous beings, stand up to powerful thantas and unravel secrets with which many more things will emerge,” reveals the editor in her official description. At the top of this news you can see the latest trailer for him along with gameplay pills. Magic is the protagonist in one of the big names of 2022.