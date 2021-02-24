Formula E 2021 will be broadcast in Brazil on TV Cultura

TV Cultura and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) signed an agreement last Saturday (20) for the live broadcast of the seventh season of Formula E on the broadcaster. The category, which had its first championship in 2014, is organized exclusively with electric cars.

The channel will broadcast the complete event on social networks, including free training. On television, only qualifying races and training will be shown. The narrator and commentator duo has not yet been released by the broadcaster.

The championship will start with a double race next weekend. The first grid will be played on Friday (26), and the second on Saturday (27). The first stage of the world circuit will be held at the Al Diriyah race track, in Saudi Arabia. After the Arab circuit, it will be Italy’s turn to host the competition in Rome on April 10. Among the participants are two Brazilians: Lucas di Grassi, from Audi, and Sérgio Sette Câmara, from Penske.

First time on open channel

In Brazil, the electric category has always been broadcast by FOX Sports, one of Disney’s sports channels. The change in the copyright of the broadcast to TV Cultura represents the first appearance of the championship on open TV. Formula E 2021 is formed, in all, by 14 stages in 12 cities around the world. There are 12 teams and 24 drivers in the race.