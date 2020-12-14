Formula 1 move from Electronic Arts!

Electronic Arts took action to acquire Codemasters, the developer behind racing series such as Dirt, F1 and Project Cars. The firm’s biggest competitor is Take-Two Interactive, which made a bid of about $ 1 billion.

Electronic Arts F1 producer wants to buy Codemasters

The number of suitors of Codemasters, the leading company of racing games, continues to increase. Take-Two Interactive Software, the producer of the Red Dead series, applied to the British-based company last month by offering a large figure of $ 1 billion. However, as reported by Sky News, California-based game giant Electronic Arts overshadowed Take-Two’s offer and offered a $ 1.2 billion deal.

If the deal is reached, it will be able to merge with the experience of the sports and racing game Codemasters, including the FIFA and NFS series. Speaking on the subject, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said, “We believe it is an extremely attractive opportunity to bring Codemasters and EA together to create amazing and innovative new racing games for fans. “Our industry is growing, the racing category is growing, and together we will be positioned to lead a new era of racing entertainment,” he said.

EA, on the other hand, is no stranger to Formula 1 games. The company held the rights of the race between 2000-2003 and signed 6 different games. Codemasters has also had its signature under the series’ games since 2009.



