Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 4, Review. At The Height Of The Epic?

Formula 1: Netflix premieres the fourth season of its star sports series with chiaroscuro, leaving transcendental moments behind and exaggerating others. Formula 1 has gone through years of a serious crisis of media expectation. The hybrid era has compromised the interest of the premier class of motorsport, unexcited by Mercedes’ dominance or significant lack of overtaking. The arrival of Liberty Media to manage the resurgence of F1 both in the new generations and in markets with room for growth, see the United States, has been impeccable. There are the figures. And there is Drive to Survive, the documentary series that since the 2018 season collects what happened during those months. The merit is indisputable, but this Season 4 has failed to live up to many of the episodes in what is surely one of the best seasons in the history of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Too much drama and notable absences; lights and shadows

Because these ten episodes, again with privileged footage and a montage that breathes cinematographic language, are a roller coaster of emotions. The 72nd season of the Formula 1 World Championship will be remembered for many things; not only because of his last race and Max Verstappen’s triumph on the edge of the abyss, thus ending the hegemony of the Silver Arrows in the drivers’ standings. It was also the year that Monza became McLaren’s dream come true; the year in which Esteban Ocon achieved a victory that no one would have imagined; the year of Fernando Alonso’s return to the podium; the year in which Lando Norris made it clear once again why he is one of the pilots who will open newspaper headlines in the coming years.

Unfortunately, Box to Box Films’ behind-the-scenes documentary series is much more of a fictional series than a documentary. Nothing to do with Amazon’s approach with the recent MotoGP Unlimited, essential. Drive to Survive – Season 4 has left much to be desired, soaking some situations in drama that can border on the unnecessary and missing the opportunity to pick up some of the previously narrated moments with something more newsworthy. It is evident that the balance between documentary information and spectacle is complex, but Season 3 did it much better – just look at episode 10 and how it is collected, with commendable delicacy and humanity, Sébastien Grosjean’s accident.

This Season 4 has clung to the drama in excess. From the ten-second penalty to Hamilton at Silverstone turned into an agonizing pause of more than half a minute to the apparent partiality with which some conflicts are treated; always on the side of the brilliant British pilot.