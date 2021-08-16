Former Zcash Developer Takes Over Decentralized Twitter Project

Former Zcash software engineer Jay Graber has taken over BlueSky, a decentralized Twitter and social media creation initiative.

“I am excited to announce that I will be leading the BlueSky initiative created by Twitter to decentralize social media,” Graber said in a statement. Since last year I have been in close contact with a group of thinkers and developers from the decentralized social ecosystem. We released an ecosystem review in January and my next step will be to recruit for the BlueSky team. I look forward to collaborating closely with Twitter and other companies as we embark on this journey.” said.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey first announced BlueSky in December 2019. Dorsey recently said, “Every account on Twitter should be able to connect to a Lightning wallet.” he said. Twitter CEO previously stated that Bitcoin will be an important part of Twitter.