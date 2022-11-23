Former Yeezy Employees Called Kanye West “Chaotic” and “Predatory” After New Allegations Surfaced

Most of the news related to rapper and business mogul Kanye West over the past few years has been less than positive, but in just the last month or so, these reports have gotten worse and worse, as the songwriter “Donda” made a number of contradictory statements that led to him losing part of his business partnership. Now, former employees who worked with Adidas during its collaboration with its Yeezy brand have called it “chaotic” and “predatory,” while a number of new accusations have emerged.

What did the Yeezy staff say about working with Kanye West at Adidas?

According to Rolling Stone, several former high-ranking employees who worked at Yeezy when the company was in partnership with Adidas sent an open letter (titled “The Truth about Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Management”) to the executive director. The board and the new CEO of the popular sportswear brand on Tuesday evening asked them to do something about the “toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West has created” and “a very painful pattern of predatory behavior towards women.” The letter also said:

In past years, he has lashed out at women in the room with offensive remarks and resorted to sexual references when giving design feedback. This type of reaction from a partner brand should never be subjected to either Adidas employees or Adidas management.

More than two dozen former employees who worked at both Adidas and Yeezy spoke to the publication and reported a number of cases of disturbing behavior, which, according to them, was provoked by Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, which happened during the ten years when the companies still existed. together in business. They describe an “abusive” workplace that was “inappropriate and, frankly, an HR nightmare,” that was filled with “chaos,” made everyone fear for their jobs, and worked in much the same way as his interaction with the public on social media.

Among the many statements made by former employees, it was reported that the rapper “Gold Digger” was known to show employees his own sexual recordings, as well as playing explicit videos and showing intimate photos of the founder of SKIMS with such explicit photos. Kardashian is also involved in his process during interviews. He also allegedly talked about pornography during interviews with potential employees, and it was also reported that he actually played explicit videos during Yeezy employee meetings.

Former employees claim that during the collaboration with the Grammy winner, the management of Adidas operated an unspoken rule, which was that “Kanye is just Kanye”, in order to try to downplay or ignore the importance of what employees allegedly went through during work. working with him. The letter further noted that the management of the clothing brand “failed to provide”employees with the necessary “responsibility, accountability and protection” for “years of verbal insults, vulgar tirades and intimidation.”

Adidas broke off relations with the star at the end of October (Yeezy has been cooperating with him since 2013) after he made a number of anti-Semitic comments. He was also embroiled in controversy due to the fact that he wore a shirt with the inscription “White Lives Matter” and mocked his favorite fashion editor, and his words about Jews, in particular, inspired a number of companies (in addition to his newly hired lawyer) to drop the case. about partnering with him. Although he severed his relationship with GAP back in September, the following month, Vogue CEO Anna Wintour, haute couture house Balenciaga and other companies severed relations with him, which, according to him, confirms his point of view in several comments he made.

The representative of Adidas answered questions about the numerous accusations against the company’s management, offering only a statement in which it was noted that the organization would not “discuss private conversations, details or events” because of which they terminated their cooperation with the fashion designer. But, most likely, soon there will be new claims against him from one of the many parties involved.