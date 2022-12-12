Former Valencia Star Vincente Guillot Reveals How George Best Had to Force Spain to Move

The hero of Valencia and the Spanish national team, Vicente Guillot, said that he expected former Manchester United star George Best to move to Real Madrid.

Guillot, who helped Valencia achieve success domestically and in Europe in the 1960s, spoke about the former United legend and how he was perceived by the Spanish players of that time.

According to Guillot, in an interview Tribalfootball.com Best was “a constant topic of conversation in La Liga dressing rooms.”

Guillot says that at that time, a third of United’s holy Trinity was igniting European football, and Best was closely watched even in Spain.

Real Madrid dominated both Spanish and European football around the time when Guillot and Best shone with their attacking exploits.

But despite the fact that Madrid won seven La Liga titles in Guillot’s nine seasons with Valencia, the diminutive winger helped Los Che to win the Fairs Cup in a row in 1961-62 and 1962-63, as well as to achieve success in the Spanish Cup.

And while Northern Ireland star Best was fast becoming United’s main player and a European superstar, his shares abroad were as high as the Spaniards watching in awe.

Guillot goes on to explain how Matt Busby’s team, and in particular the man nicknamed “El Beatle,” were greatly admired throughout the Spanish game.

— Yes, without a shadow of a doubt. George Best was undoubtedly admired by the players in my time. He was a grandissimo footballer. He was a striker and an attacking midfielder. I think it played out on the right,” he recalls.

And the 81-year-old former Spain national team player recalls how many assumed that Best would change the red color of Manchester to the white Madrid.

“I heard that Real Madrid had been chasing him for a while and were close to signing him. You heard a lot about George Best in those days. So when you hear a lot about a particular player, it’s a) because he’s a very good footballer or b) he’s a very bad person! (Laughs),” Guillot joked.

“There is no golden mean here!” concluded Guillot, who played for Valencia more than 150 times and whose popularity at that time even gave rise to a fan club known as the Guillotines.

George Best, of course, not only stayed at Manchester United, but also eclipsed Guillot’s performances, playing for the Old Trafford team 470 times, scoring 179 goals.

And only last month, the famous seventh number of the “reds” was remembered with love as always, as fans celebrated the 17th anniversary of the untimely death of Manchester’s son Georgie Best.