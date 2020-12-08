Former US Congressman Requests Cryptocurrencies to be Legislated Without Tax!

Retired politician and former Congressman from Texas Ron Paul said the best way to deal with Bitcoin is by legalizing it. He also criticized the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and mentioned that there is no need for an IRS.

Legalization in a Short Time

Paul voiced his views on the world’s leading cryptocurrency in an episode of the Stephan Livera podcast. The former US Presidential candidate spoke of his interest in Bitcoin and asked the government to legalize cryptocurrencies as soon as possible.

Since leaving the US Congress in 2013, Paul has spoken frequently in favor of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. “When I was in Congress, I thought that the important thing is that we should do everything we can to legalize Bitcoin,” Paul said. He did not fully disclose the amount he held in BTC, but we can say he is definitely a Bitcoin investor, as he received his first BTC from the Bitcoin Foundation in 2019.

“There’s no need to even tax cryptocurrencies,” Paul said when talking about taxes on crypto assets. The former politician has always been a prominent supporter of Gold, saying that it was illegal to own gold before 1975 and that he did not want Bitcoin, which is “digital gold,” to experience something like that.

Lack of Regulation

The former congressman had previously criticized the role of the IRS in the US financial system in an interview with Fox Business and said, “The way the income tax is collected is unconstitutional and we don’t need the IRS.” On a recent podcast, he repeated his opinion and said he doesn’t even believe in the IRS. In another statement, he said that the IRS previously sent notifications to US investors for underreporting their crypto earnings. The IRS recently targeted US-based crypto investors and sent false notifications to people due to a lack of regulation and a lack of a legal framework for reporting cryptocurrency earnings.

Paul added that the most important thing is freedom of choice. “The perfect system is freedom of choice, then you and I can decide exactly what we should use as our monetary system,” the former congressman said.



