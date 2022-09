A former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer, Paige Vanzant is one of the most popular representatives of this sport.

VanZant has more than three million followers on his Instagram account and is able to create viral content. It certainly helps that she’s not afraid to post a series of risky photos that she’s been taking a lot lately.

That’s exactly what she did this week. This week she took to Instagram to share a series of photos in swimwear, asking fans to choose.