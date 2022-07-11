Former U.S. Olympic champion says she was attacked over the weekend

A former U.S. Olympic volleyball champion was attacked over the weekend.

According to ABC7 Los Angeles, KimGlass is currently recovering after, according to her, a homeless man attacked and beat her in downtown Los Angeles.

She said that when she was leaving with a friend for lunch on Saturday, a man appeared out of nowhere and threw a metal object at her. It hit her in the face and her eye looked badly damaged.

Glass eventually posted a video on social media after the attack took place, and in it you can see that one of her eyes practically slammed shut.

Thankfully, Glass is fine, and it doesn’t look like she suffered any other injuries.

The attacker was apprehended by other people at the scene before police arrived and detained him.

Glass won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.