Former Tiger Woods Reportedly Settled Her Lawsuit

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend, Rachel Uchitel, has reportedly settled a lawsuit against a dating site she accused of not paying her.

According to the New York Post, “her lawsuit against Seeking Arrangement, in which the sugar dating site was accused of depriving her of $60,000 in salary.”

The teacher was one of the women implicated in Tiger’s cheating scandal in 2009, which led to his divorce from ex-wife Elin Nordegren. The first filed a lawsuit against the site in Las Vegas in July 2021, claiming that he owed her money after the early termination of the contract due to a sexual scandal with a representative of Matt Gaetz.

Here’s more information from the New York Post:

According to court documents filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, the 47-year-old man and the company struck a deal on Wednesday, settling a breach of contract case on undisclosed terms.

“I’m glad it’s in the rearview mirror, and I’m looking forward to more meaningful ways to channel my attention and energy in the future,” The Teacher told The Post on Thursday.

The teacher claims that she signed a six-month contract with the company, under which she will be paid $ 120,000. However, after the sexual scandal with Gaetz, she claims that the company fired her without paying her full salary.

She did not disclose what the settlement entailed.