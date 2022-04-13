Former Steve Lodge Vicky Gunvalson is “extremely happy” after marrying Janice Carlson in an intimate ceremony in Mexico: photos

The feeling of love. Vicky Gunvalson’s ex-fiance, Steve Lodge, is over the moon after marrying Janice Carlson earlier this month.

The politician said that he and Carlson were “surrounded by family and our closest friends” during a tropical ceremony that took place on Sunday, April 10.

The couple tied the knot at the Le Kiff Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, after getting engaged less than four months ago. The wedding was led by Pastor William Martin from Calvary Chapel in Puerto Vallarta.

“We’ve already created some great memories and can’t wait to create more,” Lodge said. “God is good.”

On Monday, the businessman gave his subscribers the opportunity to take a look at a romantic wedding through social networks by sharing a video of the newlyweds kissing at sunset.

“Beautiful weather, breathtaking views, wonderful guests, an unforgettable ceremony, sensational food and lots of wine; and, of course, my beautiful wife,” Lodge signed the Instagram post. “Everything is made for an incredible wedding. Thanks to everyone who helped make it unique. We are now Mr. and Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge.”

The wedding in Mexico marks Lodge’s fourth trip down the aisle. Prior to marrying Carlson, Lodge was engaged to 60-year-old Gunvalson.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum and Lodge were together for six years before news broke in September 2021 that they had called off their engagement. (According to Lodge, the duo broke up almost a year before December 2020.)

“Steve broke up with Vicky when she was filming an extra show [Real Housewives] in Berkshire,” an insider told us in September 2021. — After he told her that, she was traumatized. It ruined her.”

A month later, Gunvalson accused Lodge of infidelity. However, the retired detective at the time denied the allegations against Us, saying he was not “surprised” by the actions of the reality TV star. “The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media are very disappointing and, to put it mildly, insincere,” he said in a statement in October 2021.

Lodge quickly moved on to Carlson, proposing three months after his breakup with Gunvalson hit the headlines.

“We are head over heels in love and can’t wait to become husband and wife,” he told Us exclusively in January after asking a question on December 20. “We have incredible chemistry, we are very compatible, emotionally connected and have mutual respect for each other. We are equally bound by the yoke and look forward to happiness.”

Gunvalson, for her part, announced in February that she had found love again. “He’s the first man who ever really treated me to anything,” she said during an appearance on the Housewives in a Nightcap show on Access Hollywood about her new beau, whose name was not disclosed.

Housewife OG was previously married to Michael Wolfsmith for almost 10 years before breaking up in 1991. The former have a daughter together, Briana Culberson, and a son, Michael Wolfsmith Jr. Gunvalson moved in with her second husband, Donn Gunvalson, but after 20 years of marriage they separated. in 2014.

Scroll down to see an exclusive look at the Lodge’s spring wedding:

Happy faces

The newlyweds smiled at the camera after saying their “yes”.

The Magic Hour

The couple celebrated their wedding with loved ones at sunset in Mexico.

Wedding bliss

Carlson and Lodge beamed when they were officially named Mr. and Mrs.