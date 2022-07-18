Former Steelers Wide Receiver Announces Retirement at 27

Ryan Switzer officially called it a career.

The former Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers retired from the NFL at the age of 27. He made the announcement Monday morning via his Twitter account.

Switzer was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played one season with them, and he had just 41 yards after six receptions.

He then joined the Steelers in August 2018 after the Cowboys traded him for a 2019 fifth-round pick. Switzer played for the Steelers for two seasons and finished with 280 yards and one touchdown after 55 receptions.

Most of these figures came in the 2018 season, when he was used much more often on offense.

He then joined the Cleveland Browns, but never saw playing time.

Before Switzer was drafted by the Cowboys, he played four seasons (2013-16) for North Carolina. He finished his college career with 2,903 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns out of 243 receptions.