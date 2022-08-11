Former Packers Wide Receiver Greg Jennings Got a New Job

Former Green Bay Packers receiver Greg Jennings is diving into the world of sports media.

The two-time pro bowler joined The 33rd Team as an NFL analyst.

“HE SHOWED THE TEAM ON HIS BACK Welcome to the team, @GregJennings!” the media group said on Twitter.

With this new employee, Jennings joins a group of analysts that includes such former players as Brett Favre, Michael Vick, Mark Schleret, Matt Cassel, Ronde Barber and others. The media group also employs several former NFL head coaches and executives.

In his first video with The 33rd Team, Jennings analyzed the Packers’ updated wide receiver in detail.

Jennings spent 10 seasons in the NFL from 2006 to 2015, including seven years at Green Bay. During his impressive career as a long-range star, he made 571 catches for 8,291 yards and 64 touchdowns.

What are your expectations of Jennings as a personal income tax analyst?