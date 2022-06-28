Former outstanding football player from the “Big Ten” announces retirement

Former Wisconsin All-Big Ten honorable Mention winner and CEO of The Grit Factory, Colleen Wilder, has come to terms with his football mortality.

On Monday night, the Badgers defender and respected team leader announced that his playing days were coming to an end, hoping to earn a spot at the next level.

When the NFL said my body was too tense to play, I realized I was playing the game right. I only knew one way to play football, and that was violence. Thanks to this, I can be calm. There just aren’t enough words to describe this journey.

All the ups and downs have made me who I am today, and the relationships I have with teammates, coaches and staff go beyond playing on the field. Thanks to my family and teammates for supporting me and believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself. My journey turned out to be incredibly unique, and I am very proud of it.

… I gave my heart to the game, and it gave me a lot more in return. Although my playing days are over, I will be ready to put my heart and soul into something else. … THANK YOU, FOOTBALL.

Wilder played in 32 games, including 12 starts, as a Wisconsin secondary from 2019 to 2021 after transferring from Houston as a secondary.

He eventually won a scholarship to one of the Big Ten’s most famous programs thanks to his on-field performances, highlighted by his two interceptions on Senior Day.

Wilder participated in the “Badgers Pro Day,” but after hearing what the NFL scouts said, he will now pour that passion into his next chapter.