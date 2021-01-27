Former OnePlus, Carl Pei launches his new company

Carl Pei, one of the founders of OnePlus, left the company last year to venture into a new business. After a lot of mystery and large investments, we finally know the name of the executive’s endeavor: Nothing, or “nada”, in direct translation into our language.

In a statement sent to the international press, Carl Pei gave more details about the company, but without revealing details about the startup’s performance. According to the executive, the company’s first “smart devices” will be launched in the first half of this year.

According to the founder of Nothing, the company’s goal is to “remove barriers between people and technologies” to ensure more integrated experiences. “We believe that the best technology is beautiful, natural and intuitive to use,” said Carl Pei.

Ambition

The company has not yet made clear what its first products will be, but Carl Pei said that Nothing has big ambitions. The executive explained that the team is still being assembled and the initial focus is on “simpler categories” of products.

In the future, Nothing intends to launch a series of devices and create a kind of connected ecosystem for the brand’s customers. “When the team is qualified and qualified, we will start to raise the level”, explains the executive.

Carl Pei also confirmed that Nothing’s primary focus is on selling products, not services. Initially, the team will focus on hardware development, but the team is also aware that a good user experience requires quality software.

Although we know almost nothing about Nothing (no pun intended), the company has already received the attention of several important names in the industry before it was even publicly presented. Carl Pei’s new business has investments coming from Tony Fadell, the inventor of the iPod and executives like Kevin Li, co-founder of Twitch, and Reddit CEO Steve Huffman.