Former Oklahoma Star Reacts to Rumors about Ark Manning

Arch Manning made his last official visit to Texas over the weekend, and it looks like Longhorns fans aren’t the only ones hoping a major player will pick UT.

Speaking to Norman, Oklahoma 94.7 FM earlier this week, former Sooners linebacker Teddy Lehman said he hopes Texas gets a commitment from the five-star QB.

Because it will take the Red River rivalry to a new level.

“Chris Simms goes to Texas and everyone [says], ‘Oh my God, this is going to be a disaster.’

“People still hate Chris Simms even though he has never beaten OU. And it’s been over 20 years since he played. It would be the same with Arch Manning,” the former OU star continued. — I do not know what you would have made him throw, for example, zero touchdowns and 10 interceptions, whatever Simms threw, but it would be the same. . Fans would jump through it all. It would be the greatest event for the Big 12.”

Texas and Oklahoma are on their way to the SEC, but that move probably won’t happen until at least 2024.

Arch Manning has already visited Alabama and Georgia, two SEC affiliate programs. But the Longhorns could have an inside track on a terrific QB.