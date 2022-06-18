Former Ohio State Star’s Reaction to Potential Newbie Dinner Bill Going Viral

No. 10 overall Garrett Wilson has just learned about one of the scary rookie traditions the NFL has to offer.

During a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast, the New York Jets first-round player excitedly explained that he and the rest of the team were going to a group dinner.

Podcast hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder quickly burst Wilson’s innocent bubble, explaining that he would be stuck with the bill at the end of the night.

They speculated that the bill could be as high as $75,000.

“When you say dinner for beginners, it’s…” Wilson paused.

Fortunately for Wilson, he has just received a huge influx of money. As a first-round pick, he received a guaranteed four-year contract worth $20.55 million.

Wilson should have an immediate impact on the Jets’ receiving game. In his final season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, he made 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Perhaps the Jets’ receiving corps will treat Wilson leniently. Or maybe not.