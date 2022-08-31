Former Ohio State Quarterback, Notre Dame Quarterbacks Argue on Twitter Before Game

Ohio State and Notre Dame are going to compete this Saturday in one of the most exciting games of the 2022 college football season. But a couple of former quarterbacks from the teams are ready to start fighting now.

Early in the morning, former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire called out former Buckeyes quarterbacks J.T. Barrett, Cardale Jones and Braxton Miller and declared that his fighting Irish would win the game.

“You’re all worried about Saturday! But I promise you can still make the playoffs after that shout!” Zaire wrote.

It was Jones who decided to represent the Buckeyes trio, responding to Zaire. He asked Zaire to invest his money in the business and place a bet on the game, even offering to raise the spread.

From there it was friendly banter, but still fun.

Malik Zair and Cardale Jones did not participate in the last game between these two strong schools. That game was the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, a dominant Buckeyes victory thanks to Ezekiel Elliott’s four touchdowns.

Zaire was out for a year due to injury, and Jones left the team in preparation for the NFL draft.

The 2022 game will be the first meeting between them in the regular season since 1996, and the whole world of college football will be watching it.

Who do you think will win the game?