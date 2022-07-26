Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Arrested This Morning

The former Ohio State cornerback was reportedly arrested Tuesday morning in Miami.

According to Andy Slater, Damon Arnett was arrested after being stopped twice for driving with a suspended license. When the police searched Arnett, they found cocaine and a straw in his pocket.

Arnett couldn’t get away from off-field incidents. Last November, Las Vegas Raiders stabbed him to death after a video surfaced showing him brandishing a gun, threatening to kill someone.

He was selected by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft as the 19th overall pick, but played only 13 games in two seasons. During this time, he had only three passes defended.

Prior to that, he was a standout at Ohio State from 2016 to 2019, where he scored 140 tackles (104 solo), five interceptions and 22 passes defensed.

