Former Ohio State Football Star Caught in Distraction Program

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned that former Ohio State star Damon Arnett was in a distraction program.

According to TMZ, Arnett participated in the program trying to close a drug case in Florida. The case is related to Arnett’s arrest after he was stopped twice with a difference of only a few hours for driving with a suspended license.

After the second arrest, the police searched the car and stated that they found a bag with a “white powdery substance similar to cocaine” in his possession.

Here’s more information about Arnett’s situation via TMZ:

A representative of the Miami-Dade State Prosecutor’s Office told us that the 26-year-old man will participate in the program for three to six months.

We were told that Arnett must, among other things, undergo random drug testing, undergo a substance abuse assessment, report monthly and pay fees as part of the program.

According to the press secretary, if he fulfills all the conditions, the prosecutor’s office will reconsider his charges.

It’s been a tough two years for Arnett, who was released by the Las Vegas Raiders after he threatened to kill someone on social media.

He then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, but they cut him short after being arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.