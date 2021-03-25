Former Nintendo America president to leave GameStop

Just a year after joining the board of directors, Reggie Fils-Aimé will say goodbye to the video game store chain.

Reggie Fils-Aimé, the former president of Nintendo of America, will step down from the board of directors of GameStop, the chain of stores that has made headlines recently due to artificial growth in its share value. The news has been made official through an official document published by the retailer itself, which confirms the departure of Fils-Aimé when a year has not yet been completed since he joined the management position of it.

The former president of Nintendo’s North American division will not be the only manager to retire from the company. The company expects another seven to step down shortly. “Changes in our board of directors may disrupt our operations, our strategic focus or our ability to control the value of shares,” they point out in the document.

“If we fail to retain talented new staff on our board, our business growth prospects” could be cut short. In addition, they assume possible adverse effects on their line of business.

April is one year old

Reggie Fils-Aimé joined GameStop on April 20, 2020, at the same time as William Simon, CEO of Walmart in the United States, and James Symancyk, president of PetSmart. These two managers will leave at the same time Fils-Aimé. “The videogame industry needs a healthy and vibrant GameStop,” Fils-Aimé himself posted on his official Twitter account when his incorporation was confirmed. “I look forward to being on the GameStop board of directors to help make that happen.”

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, difficulties have worsened, as the company has had to face the closure of stores due to restrictions. Some of them have closed their doors forever, with controversy always on the horizon. Certain businesses were accused of not respecting the restrictions, to the point that the police went to one of the stores.