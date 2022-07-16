Former Nick Cage is Suing Erica Jane for Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars, and Tom Girardi is involved in this

Recently, several people have filed a lawsuit against Erica Jane from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in connection with the alleged embezzlement schemes of her husband Tom Girardi and his work at the Girardi law firm & Keese. There is a $2.1 million civil lawsuit from the mother of the late NFL player Chuck Osborne. There is a $5 million lawsuit from lawyers who allegedly did not receive a consultation fee, not to mention a colossal $50 million racketeering case. The reality TV star is constantly mentioned in these legal cases because it is believed that she knew what her now ex-partner was doing, and may have also helped and incited him. Well, now even Nicolas Cage’s ex is now part of that list as she is suing Jane for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Christina Fulton dated actor Mandy for only a few years in the late 1980s, but since that time they still have a son together. The former model is currently suing two lawyers and Erica Jane over funds paid as a result of a car accident, which she reportedly never received, according to court documents filed on July 14, which were obtained by Page Six. Apparently, due to the injuries sustained in the accident, Fulton was supposed to receive $924,300 as part of a settlement agreement negotiated by Samantha Gold from Girardi & Keese and John Kelly Courtney in 2019. However, in the lawsuit, she indicates that she has not yet received exactly 744,300 dollars. .

As Nick Cage’s ex-lover recounts in court documents, she received small payments over time, which she said was a way for Tom Girardi to “trick his clients” into believing they would eventually receive full payment. However, Christina Fulton allegedly found out about some financial documents indicating the illegality of this case, including that her check was immediately transferred to Girardi’s bank account & Keese. According to her, it happened without her consent. The suit states:

It was a complete outright forgery, because [Fulton] never endorsed this check and, of course, never agreed to deposit it. This agreed check was actually a fake and a lie. The check was never kept in trust, but was spent. It is incredible and ridiculous that the firm concealed receipt of the check and did not receive Ms. Fulton’s approval, as required by law.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills graduate is connected to the case because there is an alleged money trail showing how the huge amount in question was funneled to her own companies EJ Global and Pretty Mess Inc.. Erica Jane then allegedly “used the money to pay off her expenses.” In addition, the documents claim that she was the only one who withdrew funds from the firm, but ultimately she and Tom Girardi treated the money as personal assets to “pay for their lavish lifestyle.” Fulton ‘s attorney Ronald Richards said in a statement to the publication:

Erica profited from these funds, which [were] used to provide content for the Housewives show, for which she was paid. She directly received payments from suppliers from these funds and personally benefited from the misappropriation of our client’s settlements.

In response, Erica Jane’s lawyer, Evan S. Borges, confirmed the 50-year-old’s innocence on page six. They claim that the TV presenter had “no role” in the business dealings of her ex, who has since been deprived of the right to practice law and now lives in a nursing facility because of a reported diagnosis of dementia. According to Borges, Jane simply believed that her ex-husband was “extremely rich” and had a “financially successful law firm.” He continued:

Lawyers representing former clients [Girardi and Keys] use the lifestyle and image of Erica in the show “Housewives” as an excuse to file a lawsuit. The focus should be on Tom Girardi and, if supported by evidence, the lawyers, accountants and financiers who contributed to his misconduct and wrongdoing.

The 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in which Erica Jane was thought to be a “real supervillain,” was broadcast amid ongoing legal turmoil. So far in the series, Erica Jane has insisted on her innocence and even told her colleagues on the set that the accusations against her had apparently been “refuted.” But now it seems that her problems with the law are far from over. Watch the latest episodes of the reality show on Wednesday nights on the Bravo channel or with a Peacock Premium subscription.