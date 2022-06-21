Former NFL Running Back Bishop Sankey Gets New Job

Former University of Washington star and NFL running back Bishop Sankey is returning to the game, but no longer as a player.

Sankey, who made a name for himself playing for the Huskies, was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft.

He played in 29 games over his first two seasons in the NFL, totaling 762 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The Titans cut the former Washington star before the 2016 season. He later spent time with the Patriots, Chiefs, and Vikings, but never played in any regular season games.

Meanwhile, Sankey is returning to the NFL. However, he will not play as a running back. The Titans bring him in as a scout.

Sankey knows the organization well, so he should fit in well.

Meanwhile, the Titans are in the midst of preparing for the 2022 season.