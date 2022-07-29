Former NFL Player Charged with Girlfriend’s Murder

A former NFL player has been charged with murder after the death of his girlfriend.

According to an NBC Sports report, Kevin Ware, who briefly worked in the NFL, was charged with murder and fraud in connection with the death of his girlfriend in Texas last year.

NBC Sports has more details:

He is charged with murder and tampering with evidence, in particular a corpse, in the case of the death of Taylor Pomasky, the district attorney’s office said.

Pomaski, 29, had been missing for more than seven months before her remains were found. She was last seen at a party at her home in the Houston suburb of Spring on April 25, 2021, and her remains were found in northern Harris County on December 10, officials said.

Ware is currently in jail in Montgomery County and faces charges related to possession of controlled substances and illegal possession of firearms by a felon.

He was a standout tight end at the University of Washington before signing with the then-Washington Redskins. He eventually also played for the San Francisco 49ers.