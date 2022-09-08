Former NFL Player Allegedly Burned Ex-Girlfriend’s Corpse

Earlier this summer, a former NFL player was charged with murder after the death of his girlfriend.

Kevin Ware, who briefly played in the NFL, was charged with murder and fraud in connection with the death of his girlfriend in Texas last year. According to new court documents, Ware allegedly burned his girlfriend’s corpse.

Recently published court documents cited by KPRC-TV allege that Ware Jr. killed Pomasky and then burned her corpse, burying the remains.

Earlier this summer, NBC Sports shared more details:

He is charged with murder and tampering with evidence, in particular a corpse, in the case of the death of Taylor Pomasky, the district attorney’s office said.

Pomaski, 29, had been missing for more than seven months before her remains were found. She was last seen at a party at her home in the Houston suburb of Spring on April 25, 2021, and her remains were found in northern Harris County on December 10, officials said.

The dishes are due to appear in court at the end of this month. He faces from 15 years to life imprisonment.

Ware was a standout tight end for the University of Washington before signing with the then Washington Redskins. He eventually also played for the San Francisco 49ers.