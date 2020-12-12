Former NASA scientist predicts space ‘gold rush’ soon

We know that special trips are very expensive, but what motivates companies to invest in such initiatives and what are the perspectives of the sector? To clarify doubts related to the theme, Futurism spoke to Sailesh Ramakrishnan, a former NASA computer scientist who developed algorithms for rovers sent to Mars and who today runs the Rocketship, a venture capital company also dedicated to universal endeavors. Spoiler: he believes the journeys are ripe enough for the start of a real ‘gold rush’.

According to Ramakrishnan, in the past, only governments had the capacity to finance these ventures, which delayed several processes. This, he says, has changed, comparing the evolution of the industry to what happened with computers – which, in a relatively short period, left their bases for the internet and, eventually, for the cloud, facilitating access to services provided by third parties and optimizing resources.

“Before, a space company, even in the private sector, would need between $ 100 and $ 200 million to get a product. Today, with a few million or even less, you can get something demonstrable within a reasonable time. No it’s more: ‘I need to spend three years and 200 million, with the possibility of losing everything’ “, he highlights.

Space ‘gold rush’: is it possible?

There are two essential aspects related to the spatial ‘gold rush’ analogy, argues Sailesh. One is that costs are becoming more and more reasonable if the goal is to bet on products or projects. In addition, in-depth knowledge of various technologies, which would require years of analysis, is dispensed with when, based on the ideas, there are companies specialized in the proposed actions – something made possible by the boom of startups related to the sector.

The second, he says, is that, instead of dedicating values ​​to companies, it is more interesting for any investor to direct amounts to the development of pieces of operations that, at a certain moment, can become essential for everything that will come after. “In this gold rush, space is still a high-risk business, no matter how you divide it. However, the risks are less when the components are at stake.”

“You don’t want to invest in mining companies. You want to invest in the person who sells the picks and shovels. This is the moment when the base blocks are being built”, illustrates the businessman.



