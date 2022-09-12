Former MLB pitcher died in a car crash on Sunday

A heartbreaking story from New York on Sunday.

According to the Associated Press: “Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [New York City] area, died in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the September 11 memorial. ceremonies in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams.”

The 37-year-old spent six years in the major leagues as a backup pitcher, playing for the Mariners, Braves and Red Sox.

A New Yorker through and through, Varvaro was born on Staten Island and played college ball at St. John’s, where he was coached by former MLB All-Star Mike Hampton.

In a statement, Hampton said he was “at a loss for words.”

“He was not only everything you could want from a baseball player, but everything you could want from a person,” Hampton said. “My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates and fellow officers.”

The Atlanta Braves also released a statement on Varvaro’s passing. Speaking:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.