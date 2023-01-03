Fabio da Silva left French club Nantes and joined Gremio at an early stage of the January market.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal on Twitter yesterday.

Brazilian fullback Fábio leaves Nantes to join Gremio on permanent deal. It’s done and sealed, contract will be valid for two years. 🇧🇷🤝🏻 #transfers Former Man Utd fullback is already in Brazil for medical tests — he’s gonna play with Luis Suárez at Gremio. pic.twitter.com/uIQDxnXJ1E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2023

The former Manchester United defender will return to his native Brazil on a permanent basis until undergoing a medical examination.

Fabio left United in the summer of 2014, moving to Cardiff after a loan at Queens Park Rangers.

The Brazilian has played 56 games in six seasons at Old Trafford, scoring three goals in all competitions.

Fabio started the 2011 Champions League final against Barcelona at Wembley, which, despite ending in defeat, was certainly the highlight of the defender’s stay at the club.

Together with their twin brother Rafael, they became favorites of United fans because of their high energy, determination and perseverance every time they put on a red T-shirt.

Fabio’s return to his native Brazil, now 32, could be the last stop on his football journey, a journey he can be very proud of.

Rafael, who left United for Lyon in 2015, by the way, also returned to his native country, trading in Brazil with Botafogo after leaving Europe in 2021.

United have struggled to find the perfect defender since the duo left.

The right-back has yet to find a long-term heir, while Luke Shaw has constantly faced questions on the opposite flank.

Eric Ten Hag’s team will play Bournemouth again tonight, continuing the fight for a place in the top four.