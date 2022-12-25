The future of former Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho is up in the air after the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) made it clear that it wants him to become the new coach of the national team.

The recent incumbent president Fernando Santos was fired after the unfortunate departure of the Iberians from the World Cup at the quarterfinal stage due to Morocco.

Mourinho has often been asked to replace him, but he has a contract with Serie A club Roma until June 2024.

Some reports suggested that Mou would be doing both jobs at the same time, but former England manager Fabio Cappello (via Corriere della Serra) does not believe this will happen.

“I don’t think [he will do both jobs], and also, given the seriousness and attention he puts into it, I don’t think he will accept such an assignment,” he said.

“You have to live the role of a coach, go and see the players, talk to them.”

Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport claims that Special One will not decide anything until June, stating that “until the end of the season, the Portuguese coach will devote himself exclusively to Roma.”

And the Portuguese edition of Correio de Manhã reports that in other reports Mourinho likes the job in Brazil vacated by Tite.

It is unclear whether either nation will wait until June for Mourinho to take charge of the club, or whether his determination to finish the season with Roma will cost him the chance to manage both.

If the 59-year-old takes any job, he will almost certainly manage United players again.

Brazil has Anthony, Casemiro, Fred and Alex Telles.

Portugal have Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, and a number of international teammates could join them at United, such as goalkeeper Diogo Costa, attacking midfielder Joao Felix, winger Rafael Leao and striker Gonzalez Ramos, all linked with a move to Old Trafford.

They could also be joined by long-term target Ruben Neves if Wolves fail to avoid relegation this season.