Former LIGHTSUM Member Jian Wrote to Fans After Leaving The Band

By
Adam Woods
-
0

Former LIGHTSUM member Jian uploaded a handwritten letter to Instagram addressed to fans regarding her departure from the band.

After leaving the band last week, Jian greeted fans by launching a personal Instagram account. For her first post, she uploaded a letter expressing her endless gratitude to LIGHTSUM SUMIT fans and their support for her and the band. She also writes that this departure does not mean the end for her and that she will continue to work to fulfill her dreams.

Read her full letter below.

 

