Former Kylie Ex Tyga supports Travis Scott in the first set with …

Travis Scott returned to the stage for the first time since the tragedy at the Astroworld festival in November 2021, as a result of which several fans died after the influx of the crowd.

“He was in a good mood. He was a DJ for a while, and also came closer to the crowd and sang some of his songs,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly. The 30-year-old rapper “Sicko Mode” performed in Los Angeles at Darren Zenciola and Richie Akiva’s Oscar 2022 party on Saturday, March 26.

Scott, who had his second child with girlfriend Kylie Jenner in February, performed shortly after midnight at a party at the Bel Air estate in Los Angeles. The source notes that he didn’t say much into the microphone, except for his music set, but he was cheered on by a special guest.

Tyga, who previously dated the 24-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics between 2014 and 2017, was spotted in the VIP section with his friends listening to Scott perform.

“He would get up to listen to Travis and then sit down again,” the insider adds. A party attendee explained that Tyga seemed very eager to see Scott return to the stage, noting, “[Tyga] could [could] have left and gone to another room, but he decided to stay in the main room to watch his performance.”

The 32-year-old rapper “Aye” has been linked to the beauty mogul for almost two years, but remained on good terms after they broke up in April 2017. Tyga eventually left with his girlfriend Kamarin Swanson, while the reality TV star started dating Scott.

“We’re not friends,” Jenner said of Tyga during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021. — But we’re fine. If I see him or meet him somewhere, I always wish him well. I don’t have any bad feelings for him.”

Saturday’s performance by a native of Texas was the first appearance on stage after the tragedy at Astroworld. Ten fans died —and more were injured — during a “mass casualty incident” after a crowd surge at his sold-out music festival in Houston.