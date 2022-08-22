Former Kourtney Kardashian Scott Disick was in a car accident in which his car overturned

Scott Disick, known to fans of reality shows for his performances in the shows “The Kardashian Family” and “The Kardashians”, found himself in a terrible situation last weekend. The former beau of Kourtney Kardashian was in a car accident in California. Judging by early reports, the media personality and entrepreneur emerged from the ordeal relatively unscathed. However, the same cannot be said about his car, since it clearly overturned.

According to ET, the car accident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Calabasas. Scott Disick was apparently driving his Lamborghini in the gated community of Oaks when he crashed into a stone mailbox. TMZ obtained images of the crash, which show a destroyed mailbox and Disick’s car, which turned on its side as a result of the collision. Judging by the information available at the moment, no other vehicles were involved in the incident, and Disick was the only passenger of the SUV.

The media mogul, known to many as Lord Disick, reportedly received only a cut on his head as a result of the accident, and when paramedics arrived, he apparently refused medical attention at the scene. Sources report that the 39-year-old man also did not look damaged, and at the time of writing this article, the Los Angeles Police Department has not made any arrests in connection with the crash.

Scott Disick has been in the news for a number of other reasons over the last year or so, and said the posts mostly concerned Kourtney Kardashian (the mother of his three children) and her new husband Travis Barker. Last year, sources claimed that Disick was “offended” by Barker’s affair with Kourtney and as a result stayed away from Kardashian family events. Disick also disagreed with the pair’s many social media posts filled with PDAs. He even went so far as to send a DM about it to another ex Courtney, who later blasted him for it. (And in case you haven’t guessed yet, Disick wasn’t invited to Kravis’ wedding.)

However, Scott Disick has been involved in several romantic adventures of his own over the past year. By February 2021, he was in a relationship with model Amelia Hamlin before they broke up in September of that year. Sources claimed that soon after Disick was ready to return to the dating group, and recently he was involved with Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of British music icon Rod Stewart. It is claimed that these two are just friends.

It goes without saying that the reality TV veteran is very lucky to have walked away from this recent car accident virtually unscathed. The star hasn’t told about the accident yet, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t mention it on his social networks. If there’s one thing we know about Lord Disick, it’s that he usually prefers not to stop.

Fans will be able to see more of Scott Disick when the second season of The Kardashians series (available for streaming on a Hulu subscription) premieres on September 22.