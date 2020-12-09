Former Israeli general confirms existence of aliens

Haim Eshed, a former general and head of Israeli space security, said Israel and the United States had been in contact with aliens for years. The statement was made to Yediot Aharonot, the country’s most widely circulated newspaper in the Middle East.

At 87, the military revealed that the countries had established a diplomatic relationship with the “Galactic Federation”. This includes a program to understand the structure of the Universe with an underground base on Mars inhabited by Americans and aliens.

Director of Israel’s space program between 1981 and 2010, Eshed received several awards and is a respected figure in academia. Thus, he explains that he decided to speak openly on the subject after seeing a big change in the academy.

“Five years ago, I would have been hospitalized if I were saying what I say today”, he comments. “Now, I am respected at universities abroad where the trend is changing.”

In 2020, he launched the book The Universe Beyond the Horizon – Conversations with Professor Haim Eshed. The publication exposes, for example, how aliens avoided nuclear apocalypses on Earth and other secrets.



