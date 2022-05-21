Former famous couples who still share custody of their pets: Katie Melanie and Tom Schwartz, more

Keep things cordial! Although not all celebrity relationships are designed for a long time, many have remained friends in order to keep their pets in each other’s lives.

“We’re kind of in the process of figuring out our next steps, where we’re going to live and what it’s going to be like.”

She continued: “So we sort of shared lists, lists of apartments or lists of apartments with each other. We want to stay in the same neighborhood because we both have dogs and we would like to share custody of them. Therefore, it is important to be close to each other in this regard.”

Maloney and Schwartz, who married in 2016, announced their divorce in March 2022 after five years of marriage and 12 years of living together.

“Of course, it’s difficult, but honestly, it was the best scenario. It was really peaceful and peaceful, and we still have an amazing friendship,” the Utah native told us in April. “We like it anyway, we’ll hang out and go have lunch, and it’s not negative in any way. I mean, it’s sad and it’s the end of an era for both of us, but we want to just move on and unravel in the most peaceful and friendly way possible.”

The two, who have previously recorded their ups and downs in a Vanderpump Bravo relationship, are the proud parents of Gordo and Butter puppies.

“Butter feels when I need him,” Maloney explained in a May 2019 Facebook video on the show’s page. “He knows exactly what to do [when I’m having a bad day].”

The Bravo stars aren’t the only former celebrities who maintain cordial relationships for the sake of their precious pets. Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim, for their part, not only work together at his brokerage company Oppenheim Group, but also share custody of their two dogs, Niko and Zelda.

“He’s such a great guy, and he’s such a great father to our puppies,” the “Corrupt Sunset” star, who married Romain Bonnet in March 2018, told us in April 2022 about her ex—boyfriend, whom she briefly dated before Netflix. the debut of the 2019 series. “You can just see how much love he has when he’s really thinking about something. He never wanted dogs either. He was annoyed that I have a dog, and now, they say, our dogs are his life.”

Scroll below to find out which stars shared their favorite pets after the breakup:

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney

Maloney, who filed for divorce in March 2022, planned to live next to the TomTom co-founder to share custody of their dogs.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The “Summer of Love” pop singer and Cabello adopted a canine Tarzan in November 2020, almost a year before they broke up. According to footage obtained by TMZ, the duo were spotted together in January 2022 while walking their dog.

Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald

Niko and Zelda often appear in episodes of “Sunset Sales”, often attracting the attention of employees during meetings at a real estate agency.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

The former spouses, who got married in December 2018, announced their divorce in August 2019, intending to keep their pets in each other’s lives.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus’ rep told us in a statement at the time. “Constantly evolving, changing as partners and personalities, they decided that it was best while they were both focused on themselves and their careers. They still remain devoted parents to all their animals that they share, lovingly sharing this time. Please respect their process and confidentiality.”

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show alumni married Theroux in 2015 before eventually announcing their divorce in February 2018. The exes who shared the White Shepherd Dolly got together in July 2019 to mourn the death of the puppy.

Rory McIlroy and Holly Sweeney

“I took all the DVDs. He has to keep dogs. It’s not fair that they run around the apartment and not across acres of land. I have visitation rights,” Sweeney told Irish Central in January 2012 about her breakup with a professional golfer. “They got their Christmas dinner, so I took a little photo.”