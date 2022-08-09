Former ESPN anchor Michael Smith got a new job

Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” continues to gather talent for its first NFL broadcast.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, former ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor Michael Smith has become the latest to join the Prime team. It is reported that he will work as a TNF news analyst.

Smith left ESPN to found his own entertainment company, Inflation Point, in 2019, and he is currently the co-host of the NBC Sports program “Brother From Another” on Peacock.

Smith joins the Thursday Night Football team consisting of the legendary Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Charissa Thompson, Richard Sherman, Aqib Talib, Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rooks, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez and reporter Kayleigh Hartung. .

They also added the Dude Perfect viral group to alternate streams in several games this season.

Amazon’s football coverage begins on September 15 with a massive AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Chargers.

The streaming giant’s media rights agreement with the NFL is reportedly in effect until 2033 and could be worth up to $100 billion.