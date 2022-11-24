Former employees broke their silence, condemning Adidas for ignoring the unscrupulous behavior of former Yeezy designer Kanye West

Nowadays, people quite usually wake up with a new headline about Kanye West. The rapper has become infamous for his constant arguments that go completely wrong. From interrupting Taylor Swift during her acceptance speech to complaining about ex—wife Kim Kardashian, he has made many mistakes over the years. While the biggest mistake caused by his bizarre stunts was a Twitter tirade about the Jewish community.

At the moment when the rapper made anti-Semitic statements on the platform, he faced a negative reaction and was removed from social networks. In addition to the fallout, all of his lucrative deals with brands like Balenciaga, GAP and Adidas have come to an end. However, it seems that the huge Adidas breakup was just the beginning of a shocking revelation, as former employees recently broke their silence by condemning Adidas for ignoring the misconduct of the former Yeezy designer.

Former Adidas employees talk about Kanye West and his attitude to staff

According to Rolling Stone, the sports brand Adidas has received an open letter from former employees about West’s behavior. In a letter titled “The Truth about Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Management,” the brand is accused of ignoring the inappropriate behavior that Ye has demonstrated towards workers over the years.

The statement mentioned that the hip-hop star is obsessed with sex and often shows videos and photos to staff. It is shocking that the fashion designer even showed employees personal photos of his then-wife Kim Kardashian.

“In past years, he has lashed out at women in the room with offensive remarks and resorted to sexually disturbing references when providing design reviews,” the open letter says.

The report stated that West intimidated and criticized people working under him, but Adidas never took any action. Former employees believe that the company should have protected them, and not turned a blind eye to it. However, they could not contain the whole experience of abuse and publicly lashed out.

What do you think? How will Adidas handle the serious allegations made against them? Do you think West will be able to overcome all these complaints that have been made against him lately?