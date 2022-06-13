Former DWTS Contestant Cody Rigsby Weighs in on Tyra Banks’ Departure Rumors: She’s “such a controversial Figure”

He shares his thoughts. While the audience of “Dancing with the Stars” is waiting for news about the possible return of Tyra Banks, former contestant Cody Rigsby reacted to the ambiguous opinion about the host.

“Tyra, I feel like such a controversial figure. Either you loved her as a hostess, or people sometimes went crazy about it. I don’t know. Media cycle at Peloton Studios in New York on Friday, June 10. wants to do a job, I hope she’s back. If not her, then someone else.”

Banks, 48, previously became the host in 2020 after Tom Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews were fired from the show. Bergeron, 67, was the host for 28 seasons, and Andrews, 44, appeared in 2014 after competing.

Tyra Banks in the TV series “Dancing with the Stars”. ABC/Eric McCandless

Later, the model made headlines when Brooke Burke called the newcomer a “diva” behind the scenes. “There’s nothing wrong with that, and I’m not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva,” Burke, 50, said on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast in April. “It’s [just] not the place to be a diva. Your professional divas, your winners, your perfect dancer with 10 points who has never done it — that’s what defines a diva in the ballroom.”

Burke also mentioned the “tough transition” Banks went through when joining DWTS. “Change is hard for everyone. They’ve been through a lot on this show, that’s for sure,” the fitness guru added. “You’re just not a star as a presenter. It’s not about you as the host, right? So, yes, I think Tyra is great in her brilliant role. I’ll just say it.”

After it was announced that the dance competition series would move from ABC to Disney+, fans wondered if Banks would return.

Rigsby, for his part, is interested in seeing how DWTS will shake up Disney+. “I think the stream of Dancing with the Stars will be interesting, because — I do not know how everything will turn out, but it will be interesting. I always feel that the fan base is specific, and I do not know if it will be. be the people who will broadcast,” the athlete, who was a participant in the 30th season, shared with us. “But hey, Disney executives know more than I do.”

He added: “I think it’s going to be great because people will be able to find the show a lot easier, and it doesn’t just mean you have to come in at 8 p.m. and watch it. So I’m also interested to see how they vote, how it will work.”

After his participation in the show, Rigsby drew attention to helping open Peloton Studios in New York this summer. “I don’t know exactly how we’re moving forward, but the studio will open soon for all our members and there will be an opportunity to access classes, but right now we’re just working on bugs and we’re hoping to open soon so everyone can try,” he told Us.

For a native of New York, the most interesting thing is communicating with people who attend his classes.

“I feel like I’ve become a completely different instructor than I was two and a half years ago,” Rigsby said. “You almost have to thank the difficulties because they have made me so much better. But I’m really excited to finally see in the faces the names of people I’ve seen on the leaderboard or heard stories, and it really crystallizes the community we’ve created online. I’m just glad that people come to this fitness mecca, Peloton, and really enjoy their favorite instructor and feel it in real life.”

With a report by Diana Cooper