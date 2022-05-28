Former Cy Young Winner appointed to the position

The Chicago White Sox have appointed former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel before the match with the Cubs, which will take place on Saturday, the team announced.

They recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Class AAA Charlotte in response to the move.

The MLB world reacted to the news on Twitter.

Most fans and analysts seem to think it was the right move for the White Sox.

“My God, they really did what they should have done a year ago. Keuchel has nothing more to do in MLB,” one fan wrote.

“This is my World Series,” another added.

In the 2015 season, when Keuchel won Cy Young, he led the AL with a 20-8 record, two shutouts, 232.0 innings pitched (2.48 ERA), 911 batters and 1,017 WHIP. He spent another All-Star caliber season with the Astros in 2017.

However, since then, Koichel’s indicators have declined significantly. The White Sox signed him in 2020, but his career in Chicago never got off the ground. In eight starts this season, he has compiled a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 20-20.

Will the 34-year-old lefty ever return to the form of a star ace?