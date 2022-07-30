Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement at 27

On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement.

In a post on social media, Fraser admitted that there was something “missing” in this training camp. He leaves the football field to focus on entrepreneurship.

“Approaching the preparation for the seventh training camp, I understand that something is missing,” Fraser wrote on social networks. “Something’s not right. These last six years have been a roller coaster ride. From a kid with one offer to Central Michigan to becoming the main player of the American national team, I have no regrets. Many people know me as the main player of special teams, and some people know me as a guy who has experienced a lot of injuries, but it’s time to change that opinion.”

Here is the full post.

“People won’t just call me a football player anymore,” the statement said. “Football is what I played, but it doesn’t define me as a person. I am a man of God, a husband, a father and an entrepreneur. With that said, today I will leave the game I have been playing for the last 20 years to continue my path as an entrepreneur and really change our community.”

Selected in the sixth round out of Central Michigan in 2016, Frazier played four seasons for the Cowboys before roaming the league for the last two seasons.