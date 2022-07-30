Former college football star, 49ers DL, reportedly injured late in season – Nachedeu

Veteran defenseman Maurice Hurst Jr. suffered a torn bicep during 49ers training camp on Friday.

According to NFL insider David Lombardi of The Athletic, the former Michigan standout will need surgery and is likely out of action before the end of the 2022 season.

After four collegiate seasons with the Wolverines from 2014 to 2017, Hurst was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. He was waived after his third season with the Raiders, and signed a one-year contract with the 49ers through the 2021 season.

Hurst spent most of last season on the sidelines with a shin injury. He appeared in just two games and made two complete ball selections.

The 27-year-old veteran was doing starting reps in training camp before he suffered this latest injury. Star defender Arik Armstead will miss at least the next couple of weeks due to a knee sprain.

Hurst re-signed a one-year, $1.08 million contract with the Niners back in April.