Former Hawaii Rainbow Warriors star player and head coach Jimmy Asato has died at the age of 94, the program announced on Friday.

Asato was a star runner, co-captain and twice the most valuable player of the Hawaiian team during his playing days in 1949-51. He was the program’s head coach from 1962 to 1964, posting a 15-12 record in three seasons.

In addition to working as the head coach of the football program, Asato also worked as the manager of the Rainbow Warriors baseball team. At the time of retirement, a life prisoner in Hawaii had worked at the university for more than 30 years.

Asato was inducted into the Hawaii Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the class of 1989.

The Hawaii legend would have turned 95 in July.

Our thoughts are with the Asato family at this difficult time.