Former Coleman Laffoon Ann Heche honors her with an emotional Video and promises to protect their son Homer

A heartfelt bow. Ann Heche’s ex-husband, Coleman “Cowley” Lafoon, paid tribute to the late actress and promised to protect their son Homer after her death at the age of 53.

“After Anna’s passing, I just wanted to say a few things,” the 48—year-old real estate broker recently began in an Instagram video. “First of all, I loved her and miss her, and I will always miss her. Secondly, Homer is fine. He’s grieving, of course, and it’s hard — it’s really hard, as probably anyone can imagine. But he’s surrounded by family, he’s strong, and he’s going to be fine.”

The Ohio native thanked everyone who looked in on him and 20-year-old Homer after the accident that led to Heche’s death. “It’s hard for me, it’s hard for my family, it’s very hard for Homer,” he continued. “But we found each other, and we have a lot of support, and we’ll be fine.”

The Vulcan actress was officially declared dead on Friday, August 12, a week after a car accident, as a result of which she received serious burns and a head injury. A rep for the actress initially said Heche was in stable condition after the incident, but a few days later a rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the “People in Trees” alum had fallen into a coma.

On Sunday, August 14, the Daytime Emmy winner was taken off life support after her organs were evaluated for donation. Her representative told us that she will receive a Walk of Honor at the hospital to celebrate her donation.

Lafoon, for his part, noted that he “would like to think that [Ann] is free” now — “free from pain and enjoying or experiencing everything that will happen next in her journey.”

Compass’s real estate consultant added: “She was thrilled and had something to say. She was brave and fearless, loved very much and was never afraid to let us know what she thought and what she believed, and it was always love. It was all about love.”

The Cedar Rapids star and Lafoon began dating in 2000 after Heche broke up with Ellen DeGeneres. Having tied the knot in September 2001, the duo welcomed Homer in March 2002. Lafoon filed for divorce in February 2007, and two years later the breakup was completed.

“Goodbye, Ann,” Lafoon continued in his video. “I love you, thank you. Thanks for all the good times. There were so many of them. I’ll see you on the other side, but for now I have our son. He’ll be fine.