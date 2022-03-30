Former bachelor Andy Dorfman is engaged to Blaine Hart

He’s wearing a ring! Andy Dorfman and boyfriend Blaine Hart are officially engaged.

The 34-year-old former bachelor said she asked a question on the beach at their “place” in Los Angeles.

“I don’t even remember what he said, I just remember hugging him and crying. At first I didn’t even remember seeing the ring,” she told People magazine on Wednesday, March 30. — And then, the best part, he told me that instead of dinner we were going to spend the night at the Bel Hotel. Air. So we drove home to pack, and when I opened the door of our house, both our families and my closest friends were there to surprise me. That’s when I really started crying. My nephew and niece were there and ran up to us. It was amazing. And it turns out that Blaine had been planning with our families and my friends for a whole month to organize all this, and I had no idea!”

“We said a lot of things, a lot of cliches, like ‘Time decides everything,’ ‘When you know, you know,'” Hart told Us on February 12 about his romance with Dorfman, with whom he reunited over the summer — 15 years after their first meeting through a mutual friend.

When it comes to his favorite qualities in his now-fiancee, the South Carolina native has a mile-long list. “Where to start?” At the time, he joked with us, calling Dorfman “very smart” and “very funny,” as well as noting their “great chemistry and good connection.”

The couple officially announced their relationship via Instagram at the end of 2021. The reality TV star, who took a more private approach to her personal life after splitting from Bachelorette winner Josh Murray in 2015, shared a photo of her and Hart kissing on December 31. 2021. “By far, my favorite thing of 2021 ❤️ ,” she captioned the image.

“He must be the Chosen One if you post him!!” a fan replied at the time. “I hope so,” the TV presenter replied, crossing his fingers and a heart—shaped smiley face.

For her part, Dorfman decided to tell the public about her affair with Hart solely because she “wanted everyone to know how happy I am in love,” she told Us in February.

“Andy is completely smitten,” a source told us about the couple in January. But she’s not the only one— “Dorfman’s friends and family just adore Blaine!” the insider added, noting at the time that the couple “can’t wait to see what 2022 will bring them.”

“Bachelor Nation” first met the author of “Everything is Not Okay” in the 18th season of “The Bachelor”, where she fought for the heart of Juan Pablo Galavis. She exited the 2014 season after eight episodes and debuted as The Bachelorette later that year. She was engaged to winner Josh Murray for less than a year.