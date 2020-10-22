Former Apple designer Jony Ive to work with Airbnb

Designer Jony Ive is known to have worked for 30 years at Apple, but his new business, LoveFrom, is gaining traction in the market. Recently, the company entered into a partnership with Airbnb and the former Apple employee will be responsible for creating “the future” of the hosting startup’s experiences.

The partnership was announced by Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. In a post on the company’s blog, the executive revealed that he already has a long-standing friendship with Ive and constantly sought out the experienced designer for advice.

“We share the same belief in the value and importance of creativity and design,” explains Brian Chesky. “Each of us believes not only in the creation of products and interfaces, but in the design of services and experiences.”

According to the head of Airbnb, Jovy Ive and the LoveFrom team will work on a “special collaboration” and the former Apple employee will help evolve the startup’s design team. Although the description is quite vague, the startup confirmed that the partnership will last for years and will help shape the future of the hosting service.

Jony Ive left Apple in November last year and founded LoveFrom shortly thereafter. The business also features designer Marc Newson, who also worked with the maker of the iPhones.

Since its founding, LoveFrom has not gained much space in the headlines. Still, in addition to being founded by Jony Ive, the company has Apple as its main customer, which guarantees a strong presence in the market.



