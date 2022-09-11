Former Alabama Star Picked Up during First NFL Game

It was an unfortunate NFL debut for former Alabama quarterback Fidarian Mathis on Sunday.

The Washington Commanders rookie was carted off the field after being wheeled out early in Week one’s game against the Jags.

Per Sam Fortier from the Washington Post:

“Fidarian Mathis was excited when the doctors examined his left leg/knee. He wiped away his tears and punched the ground.

Matiz was selected in the second round of the command in this year’s draft.

As a member of the Crimson Tide, he was named to the All-SEX second team, recording 50 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 10.5 TFL in 2021.